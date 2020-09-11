Man arrested as police officer airlifted to hospital with burns

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to Trevenson Road in Newquay at 10.20am on Friday following reports of a “male behaving aggressively”.

While at the scene, an officer was assaulted and sustained “a number of burns to his arms and legs”.

A force spokesman said the officer’s injuries were severe but not believed to be life-threatening.

“He has been taken to Treliske hospital by air ambulance and his next of kin have been informed,” he said.

“A 30-year-old man, from Newquay, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and remains in police custody at this time.”

Emergency services remained at the scene on Friday afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Ian Drummond-Smith, police commander for Cornwall, tweeted: “Very serious incident. My thoughts with our officer.”

Several emergency services vehicles were seen attending the scene near Newquay Tretherras School.

The incident is not believed to be related to the school.