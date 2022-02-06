Man arrested after pitch invader punches players during FA Cup tie

Matthew Cooper
·1 min read
In this article:
A Leicester City invades the pitch as Nottingham Forest celebrate scoring their side&#x002019;s third goal of the game (PA) (PA Wire)
A man has been arrested after a fan ran on to the pitch and attacked Nottingham Forest players celebrating a goal during their 4-1 FA Cup win against Leicester City.

Footage posted on social media showed a supporter throwing punches at Forest players as they celebrated their third goal in the 32nd minute of the game at the City Ground, before he was hauled down by two stewards.

A Leicester fan invades the pitch as Forest celebrate their third goal (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)
In a statement issued after Sunday’s match, Leicester City said: “The club is appalled by such behaviour and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised.

“We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved, who will be subject to a lifetime ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away.

“We will offer every support to the relevant authorities in pursuing further appropriate action.”

Chief Inspector Neil Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “We have arrested a man in connection with an incident that took place today during the first half of the Nottingham Forest and Leicester City FA cup match.

“Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

The pitch invader was taken to the turf by two stewards (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)
Social media users including former Leicester and England striker Gary Lineker also called for the fan responsible to be banned from matches for life.

Lineker tweeted that the “so called fan” was an “embarrassment and a disgrace”.

