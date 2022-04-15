Man arrested in Parker County after shooting his wife, 3-hour search by law enforcement

James Hartley
·2 min read

Authorities in Parker County arrested a 59-year-old man on Thursday night after he had gotten drunk and shot his wife multiple times, according to the Parker County Sherrif’s Office.

John Sharski was arrested around 9 p.m. Thursday after a manhunt that lasted about three hours on Thursday night, according to the sheriff’s office. He’s been charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon, and as of Friday, bond had not been set.

The manhunt started after sheriff’s officers received a call around 6 p.m. Thursday from a woman saying her husband was shooting at her in the 600 block of Boling Ranch Road, south of Azle. Dispatchers heard in the background of the call things being thrown around and glass shattering, according to the sheriff’s office.

When sheriff’s officers arrived at the home, they found the woman lying in a neighbor’s yard with multiple gunshot wounds. The wounds were non-life threatening and she is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to a hospital in Fort Worth.

Some sheriff’s officers provided immediate medical assistance to the victim while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, and others saw a man with a rifle flee the house where the shooting had happened and go into a heavily wooded area, according the sheriff’s office.

A command post was established and a perimeter set up as sheriff’s officers searched the area for the man and other agencies were conacted for assistance. Fort Worth police, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Weatherford police, Weatherford and Parker County SWAT, Texas Department of Public Safety, the county’s Emergency Services District No. 1 and other Parker County law enforcement assisted, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit found the man in the area of Boling Ranch Road and Brush Creek, about a block away from where the shooting had taken place, and took him into custody “without further incident” around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

