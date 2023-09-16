Man arrested over trespass at Buckingham Palace stables

Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

A man has been arrested near Buckingham Palace after police received reports of a person trying to climb the walls in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers said a 25-year-old was arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing on a protected site.

“Officers at Buckingham Palace responded to a person climbing the wall and entering the royal mews,” the Metropolitan police said. “Following a search, a 25-year-old man was detained by officers outside the stables in the royal mews. At no point did the man enter Buckingham Palace or the palace gardens.”

The royal mews, south of the palace gardens, contains the palace stables and the golden coach used for ceremonial occasions.

The Met said the man remained in custody at a London police station.