Man Arrested Over Suspected Holly Willoughby Kidnap Plot

Holly Willoughby in the This Morning studio

A man has been arrested following an alleged plot to kidnap TV personality Holly Willoughby.

On Thursday morning, This Morning viewers noticed that Holly was absent from her usual presenting slot, with Alison Hammond being drafted in to co-host the show with Josie Gibson.

Following this, The Sun reported that Holly was “under police guard at her home” after “sinister” messages were found on a man’s phone reportedly threatening to “seriously harm” the daytime TV presenter.

The tabloid said that the suspect spent the night in police custody, and was not someone Holly knows personally.

Holly at the National Television Awards last month

An Essex Police spokesman said on Thursday evening: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.

“The arrest was made on Wednesday 4 October. He is currently in custody.”

Meanwhile, the PA news agency has reported that Holly has been provided with “round-the-clock security and support” by her employers at ITV.

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Holly Willoughby and This Morning for comment.

The news comes at the end of what Holly recently described as a “difficult year” while speaking to reporters at this year’s National Television Awards.

