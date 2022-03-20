Man arrested over murder of 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani at student flats in central London

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman at student flats in central London.

Maher Maaroufe was detained by officers in the Clerkenwell area after police appealed for information to locate 22-year-old.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assault on police and remains in police custody.

Sabita Thanwani, 19, was discovered with serious neck injuries at Arbour House - accommodation for students in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, on Saturday.

Although her body has not been formally identified, "Sabita's family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers", Scotland Yard said.

She was found on Saturday morning and despite the assistance of paramedics was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley who is leading the investigation said: "I would like to thank everyone for publicising and sharing our appeal to trace Maaroufe.



"Sabita's family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Our deepest condolences are with them.



"I would ask everyone to respect their privacy at this indescribably devastating time for them as they come to terms with Sabita's murder."