Man arrested over Elle Edwards shooting was released early from prison

Elle Edwards was shot in the head as she celebrated Christmas with family and friends

A man arrested in connection with the shooting of Elle Edwards in a Mersyeside pub on Christmas Eve had been released early from prison, it has emerged.

The 30-year-old, from Tranmere, was arrested by Merseyside Police on Monday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after the death of Ms Edwards, 26, at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village.

He has now been returned to prison on licence. Details of his previous sentence have not been disclosed.

Ms Edwards’ relatives paid tribute to her on Friday, calling her “the glue that held this big family together”.

In a statement read out by Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs with Ms Edwards’ father, Tim, by her side, they said: “She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her.”

Tim Edwards - Peter Byrne/PA

Ms Edwards, a beautician, was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital in Birkenhead with a serious head injury, but was pronounced dead in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Detectives believe she was not the intended target of an attack that also injured four men, one of whom remains in hospital. He had been in a critical condition but has since improved.

Police have appealed for information about a black Mercedes that was in the pub’s car park before the shooting.

“We want to know where it came from and where it has gone since then. If you have got information but do not want to talk to a police officer directly, please contact Crimestoppers,” said Det Supt Coombs.

“We are committed to finding the persons responsible for Elle’s death and putting them behind bars. These people don’t deserve to be walking our streets. They don’t deserve to be protected. They belong in prison. Silence is never an option. We need people to take a stand against criminals.”

Police also confirmed that a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, who was arrested on conspiracy to murder, has also been released on bail, while a 31-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on Thursday and remains in custody.

On Thursday, Merseyside Police released footage of one of the arrests on Twitter. It showed more than a dozen officers approaching a house in darkness with armed police also present at the scene.

Flowers and other tributes continued to be left outside the Lighthouse, while the Holy Apostles and Martyrs Catholic church in Wallasey is holding an afternoon of prayer for Ms Edwards and her family on Saturday.

Canon Philip Moor, its priest, said his niece and nephew were at the Lighthouse during the shooting, which he said has “devastated” the community.

In their tribute, Ms Edwards’ family said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her. Everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

“Her laugh was infectious. Anyone who anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future. We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always.”