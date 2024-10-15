Man arrested over alleged sexual assault on Tottenham fan on train

Eve De Haan reported her allegations to staff at Seven Sisters station. Photograph: Sophie Chester-Nash/The Guardian

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault on the Tottenham season ticket holder Eve De Haan.

Writing in the Guardian, De Haan described how a travelling Brentford fan had elbowed her in the face, sexually assaulted and verbally abused her on an overground train after Spurs’ 3-1 defeat of Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. De Haan wrote that she reported her claims to staff at Seven Sisters station.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “I can confirm a 49-year-old man from Staines-upon-Thames was arrested and has been released on bail.”

A spokesperson for Brentford said the club “understand that a suspect has been arrested in connection with this incident and is now under police investigation. The club will provide full support to the authorities throughout this process and will consider the findings before taking any action in line with our club sanctions policy”.

Tottenham said in a statement: “The club stands firmly against misogyny and all forms of violence towards women and girls. We became the first club to sign up to the Mayor of London’s women’s night safety charter and have spoken directly with Eve to offer our full support, as well as that of our dedicated supporters’ group for women and non-binary fans of the men’s team, Women of the Lane.

“The club also offers its full support to what remains a live police investigation and we shall be contacting transport providers to discuss more frequent trains on match days.”