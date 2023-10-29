Man Arrested After Month-Long Manhunt for Allegedly Killing Neighbor, Her Friend and Dog Over Dispute

Officials said that Lenue Moore and Jackie Billini had been having a dispute for months over the sound of her barking pitbulls

After a nearly month-long manhunt, police have arrested a suspect in the murders of a New York City woman, her dog and her friend, according to several news sites.

On Thursday, officers captured 31-year-old Lenue Moore, who was accused of shooting Jackie Billini, her pitbull Zeus and her friend Levaughn Harvin on the street near 165th Street in Washington Heights on Sept. 29, according to WABC-TV.

Moore faces charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with the September shooting, the New York Police Department (NYPD) told the outlet.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Officials said that neighbors Moore and Billini had been having a dispute for months over her pitbull's barking in her apartment, according to WABC-TV and the New York Post.

Jackie Billini/ Facebook A photo of Jackie Billini.

“She had difficulty with him based on noise complaints from the dog,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a press conference, per the NY Post. In addition, “He committed a burglary of her apartment in which he broke her arm and beat another female companion.”

Moore was charged with burglary and assault for that incident that allegedly happened in April, and subsequently Billini got an order of protection against him that prohibited him from approaching her or contacting her, according to WNBC-TV. Shortly after he was arrested, Moore was released on bail.

Police said that Billini had feared for her safety after Moore’s release from jail and would ask her friend Harvin to walk with her as she walked her dog down the street. Kenny noted: “The male victim Mr. Harvin was actually helping her walk the dogs because she was in fear for her life because of this guy.”

Around 6:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting, Billini had been walking with Harvin and her dog when Moore allegedly walked up behind them dressed in black and wearing a mask and fired shots at least six times, according to a report from the NY Post.

Billini’s nephew Carlos described her to WABC-TV as "giving [and] loving. Nothing of selfishness. Shewq ` was a beautiful woman."

A GoFundMe set up to raise funds for her funeral echoed the same sentiments, saying Billini was “known for her vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and compassionate nature.”

“She had a heart of gold and touched the lives of everyone she encountered,” the GoFundMe said. “Jackie was always there for her friends and family, offering unwavering support and love. Her sudden departure has left a void in our family and community that can never be filled.”



