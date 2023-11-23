Man arrested after Jewish woman's car is set alight

The man was arrested over two separate antisemitic incidents involving the same victim

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and racially aggravated harassment in north London.

The man is suspected of setting fire to the car of a Jewish woman in her 30s on 6 November and racially abusing her in the street on Tuesday in South Tottenham.

He was arrested on Thursday and taken to a north London police station where he remains, the Met Police said.

Det Sgt Chris Church said it was a "terrifying experience for the victim".

"We simply won't tolerate hate crime and those who commit such abhorrent crimes will be prosecuted," he said.

"While the victim in this case was not physically harmed, the effects of being a victim can be damaging and long lasting. We continue to support her and her family."

He encouraged anyone who encountered a hate crime to report it to the Met Police.

