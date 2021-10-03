Man arrested on Highway 417 after allegedly abandoning stolen vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a man who is considered a person of interest in a series of thefts in eastern Ontario Sunday morning. (Sanjay Maru/CBC - image credit)

A man was arrested on Highway 417 near Vankleek Hill, Ont., after allegedly abandoning the stolen vehicle he was driving.

The man is considered a person of interest in a series of thefts Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Some of the thefts happened between St-Isidore and Vankleek Hill, Ont., police said, while the vehicle was stolen in Hawkesbury, Ont.

The OPP have not released the name or age of the man arrested and said no injuries were reported.

A section of the highway was closed around Vankleek Hill Sunday morning but has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate.