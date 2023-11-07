Man arrested with gun at park near US Capitol, police say

A man with a gun has been arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol, according to Capitol Police.

"USCP Officers just arrested a man with a gun in the park across from Union Station. At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat. We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed," police said in a statement.

The park was searched and secured and the suspect's belongings were searched "out of an abundance of caution," Capitol Police said.

The incident occurred in front of Union Station, which is very close to the Capitol building but not on Capitol grounds.

Capitol Police shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that several road closures were in effect "due to police activity" and advised people to "avoid the area until further notice."

There is a heavy police presence in the area and access is restricted.

ABC News' Allison Pecorin, Mariam Khan and John Parkinson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

