Man arrested by fraud squad investigating fake aircraft parts scandal

Fraud squad investigators investigating a company accused of supplying fake aeroplane parts to airlines around the world have arrested a man.

The man was being questioned on Wednesday after his home was searched by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

London-based AOG Technics has supplied parts to airlines around the world, but has been accused of selling products using fake safety documents.

In some cases it has caused aircraft to be grounded, sending carriers and manufacturers scrambling to discover whether they are affected.

Ryanair is among those that have discovered fake parts and blamed the British company, while US carriers Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have also discovered suspect components in their planes.

AOG Technics is also facing legal action by American manufacturer CFM International, after the company’s CFM56 – the world’s best-selling jet engine – was said to have been affected.

The SFO said AOG had been supplying parts for the CFM56 and the CF6, the most-used cargo aircraft engine, since 2015.

CFM56 engines are used in Airbus SE A320 and Boeing 737 jets, among others, and some 22,000 are still in service globally.

Aviation regulators in the UK, US and Europe have issued alerts to businesses who may have bought AOG’s products, amid safety concerns.

The SFO is working alongside the UK Civil Aviation Authority on the investigation.

Nick Ephgrave, the SFO’s director, said: “This investigation deals with very serious allegations of fraud involving the supply of aircraft parts, the consequences of which are potentially far reaching.

“The SFO is best placed to take this investigation forward vigorously and we are determined to establish the facts as swiftly as possible.”

As the scandal unfolded, Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has called for greater scrutiny of third-party jet engine suppliers.

AOG could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Industry sources told Reuters that the parts in question were not considered critical, but nevertheless their presence makes it impossible to verify airworthiness.

Lawyers for CFM and its co-owners General Electric Safran have claimed that AOG used a “deliberate, dishonest and sophisticated scheme to deceive the market with falsified documents on an industrial scale”.

In filings to London’s High Court, they claimed to have documentary evidence that thousands of jet engine parts had been sold by the British company to airlines operating commercial aircraft fitted with CFM jet engines.