Man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting at Fort Worth motel pool Saturday

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at a motel Saturday, according to a news release from Fort Worth police.

Joe Lozano was arrested Sunday for shooting and killing the man at a Days Inn in the 4200 block of South Freeway, according to police. Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to the hotel after callers told 911 someone was shot near the pool.

When they arrived, police found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim will be publicly identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after next-of-kin has been notified.