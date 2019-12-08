Man arrested following alleged racist abuse during Manchester derby

Fred was struck by an object thrown from the crowd during the Manchester derby. (Getty Images)

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged racist abuse towards Manchester United players during Saturday’s Manchester derby.

The Premier League fixture at the Etihad saw Manchester United beat neighbours Manchester City 2-1, but the occasion was soured after taunting jibes from the crowd.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

United midfielder Fred was struck by an object thrown onto the pitch as he was readying to take a corner-kick in the 68th minute. A Manchester City fan was also filmed taunting some of the United players with what appeared to be racist gestures.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police read: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and remains in custody for questioning.”

READ MORE: Twitter urged to tackle ‘vile’ racist attacks on Premier League stars

READ MORE: The racist incidents shaming football

Lighters and a water bottle could be seen on the pitch following the altercation with the Brazilian midfielder.

“Racism of any kind has no place in football or our society and I hope this arrest shows that we are taking this matter extremely seriously,” said Superintendent Chris Hill of the City of Manchester Division.

“We will continue to work with Manchester City and Manchester United football clubs on this incident and will investigate any other lines of enquiries.”

Harry Maguire celebrates the Manchester derby win. (Getty Images)

Manchester City released a statement shortly after full-time in the derby on Saturday: “The club operates a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life.”

Yahoo is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Story continues

Watch 20 live Premier League games this December, exclusive to Prime Video. Sign up today.

Featured from our writers: