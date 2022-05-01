Man arrested after fatal Sacramento County shooting. Here’s what deputies have said so far

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier in the week in the community of Antelope, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reported.

About 3 a.m. Tuesday, deputies got a call from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, which had responded to an incident in the 7900 block of Acappella Circle to help a man lying on the ground.

As fire officials delivered first aid, they realized the man — identified as Evan Mcfarland, 30 — had a gunshot wound. Mcfarland was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, homicide detectives arrested Edgardo Ernesto Torres, 24, and booked him at the Sacramento County Main Jail on a charge of murder. He is ineligible for bail.

Torres was on formal searchable probation until 2023 stemming from a 2021 case that involved vehicle theft and receiving stolen property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was available.