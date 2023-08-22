Man arrested in El Dorado sexual assault case. Deputies say he may be connected to more

A suspect has been arrested in Roseville following a sexual assault that occurred last week in the town of Cool, El Dorado County authorities said.

A woman reported to deputies on Aug. 14 that she had allegedly been severely beaten, held against her will and sexually assaulted, according to a social media post by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

From her report, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at multiple locations including a residence in Roseville, authorities said.

Authorities located a 29-year-old man at the residence and arrested him in connection with sexual assault and domestic violence charges, according to law enforcement.

He was booked into El Dorado County Jail and faces five felony charges including rape, abuse and false imprisonment, jail records show.

Authorities said they believe the suspect may have connections to additional sexual assault cases.

Anyone who has information regarding the case can contact Detective Parker Driscoll at 530-642-4709 or driscollp@edso.org.