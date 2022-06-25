Man arrested in connection to stabbing death in Saint-Laurent borough, police say

Witnesses say it was a dispute between father and son, police say. The suspect may appear in court Saturday pending further investigation. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Montreal police say a 21-year-old man is in custody after a 62-year-old man was killed in the borough of Saint-Laurent Friday morning.

The incident happened at a residence on Côte-Vertu Boulevard near the Cardinal Street intersection.

Police say a 911 call came in at 5:25 a.m. and when officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim with an upper-body injury caused by a sharp object.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Witnesses say it was a dispute between father and son, police say. The suspect may appear in court Saturday pending further investigation.

The police service's major crimes unit was called to the scene. It's the 12th homicide in Montreal this year.