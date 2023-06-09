Man arrested after chase with Dallas deputies; had thoughts of ‘suicide by cop,’ police say

A man who a caller said had thoughts of “suicide by cop” led Dallas County deputies on a chase to Arlington before he was arrested near AT&T Stadium, authorities said.

The Dallas Police Department received the call around 4:40 p.m. Thursday about a person in a black Lexus who had a handgun in his lap and was suicidal, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies responded and found the vehicle at 5 p.m in a parking lot across from 111 Commerce Street. As deputies began to check on the driver, he drove from the parking lot as the deputies followed, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Thursday.

The pursuit went around several service roads of Interstate 30 and Interstate 35E in Dallas.

The chase continued westbound on I-30 until about 5:20 p.m., when rush hour traffic became congested. The driver continued to speed up and exited the highway.

Deputies ended their chase, but could still see the driver ahead of them and said that the vehicle was now traveling on a flat tire.

As deputies exited at Randol Mill Road in Arlington to turn around, they saw the driver pull into the parking lot of AT&T Stadium and ran on foot into the stadium while holding his waistband, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arlington police were notified and responded to the scene.

Soon after, the subject was seen running away from the stadium on Randol Mill Road. Deputies and Arlington officers “quickly” approached the subject, including an Arlington police negotiator and K9 officers, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

After a few minutes, the man was taken into custody without incident.

The man, who authorities did not identify, had an active probation violation warrant for possession of a controlled substance, issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver’s handgun was located at AT&T Stadium by Arlington police., according to the news release.