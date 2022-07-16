Man arrested in Carrollton for sexually assaulting a minor, setting fire to her house

Police and the fire department in Carrollton have arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of sexual assault of a child and arson, according to a news release.

Alexsi Lopez-Hernandex, of Dallas, has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager when she was 16 and they were in a relationship, according to the release. He then on July 4 burned down her home in the 3000 block of Ravine Trail in Carrollton and damaged two vehicles with fire following a fight between them.

The fire did not hurt anybody, but heavily damaged the house and vehicles and caused minor roof damage to a neighboring house.

The investigation into the arson led to evidence of a sexual relationship between Lopez-Hernandez and the girl.

Lopez-Hernandez is being held at the Carrollton City Jail and waiting for a transfer to the Denton County Jail, where a judge will set bond. Lopez-Hernande could face up to 20 years each for sexual assault of a child and arson, second degree felonies, if convicted.