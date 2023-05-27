Man arrested over Downing Street crash charged with making indecent child images

A man arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street has been charged with making indecent images of children.

The 43-year-old will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court later, Scotland Yard has said.

The suspect was detained on Thursday at the scene of the collision on Whitehall on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Read more:

What is security like at Downing Street?

He has since been released under investigation in relation to this matter.

The silver Kia car crashed into the gates at around 4.20pm on Thursday.

There were no reports of any injuries and the incident, which continues to be investigated by police, is not being treated as terror-related.

Witnesses at the time described an "almighty smash" and armed officers confronting the lone motorist, who was put on the ground and handcuffed.

The prime minister was in Downing Street at the time of the crash.

But Rishi Sunak, who had been due to leave No 10 anyway, departed after the incident.

Video showed the vehicle crossing Whitehall, apparently from the direction of a Ministry of Defence car park opposite, but then appearing to slow down as it approached the fortified entrance to the street.