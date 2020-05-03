Man Arrested for Camping at Walt Disney World's Discovery Island After Thinking It Was 'Tropical Paradise'

A man was taken into custody on Thursday for camping at Walt Disney World's Discovery Island while the company's parks and resorts are closed amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Richard McGuire, 42, of Mobile, Alabama, had made his way onto the island on Monday or Tuesday to camp for a week, USA Today reported.

Police spotted him on Thursday and warned him through the island's public address system that he was not allowed on the island, according to CNN. They later launched a search for the man, who claimed he never heard the warning because he was asleep at the time.

Police told CNN that the man also claimed he did not know he was trespassing and thought he was just exploring a "tropical paradise." However, authorities say that to get to the island, he would have passed "No Trespassing" signs and two closed gates.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After being taken into custody, the man was charged with a misdemeanor of trespassing on posted property, CNN reported. He posted bond on Friday and is scheduled to appear for a court hearing in June.

He has also been warned not to return to any of Walt Disney World's properties in the meantime.

Disney's Discovery Island, which was originally called "Treasure Island," is an abandoned Disney property in Disney World's Bay Lake that has been closed to the public since 1999, according to Atlas Obscura.

It was originally intended to be a zoo with exotic animals like lemurs and giant tortoises for guests to explore. When it closed, the animals were moved to the Animal Kingdom resort and the island became off-limits — though Disney has explored new ways to use the island.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On March 12, PEOPLE first reported that Disneyland and Disney World would both close over that weekend, following the closure of other major tourist attractions and the cancelation of events around the world.

The Walt Disney Company then announced on March 27 that both Disney World and Disneyland would be closed “indefinitely” due to the ongoing spread of the virus. The parks were originally planning to reopen at the end of the month.

Since then, the company has had to furlough 43,000 union employees at its Florida theme park, which typically employs about 77,000 people total.

The Orange County Economic Task Force met virtually on last month to discuss their recommendations and a set of guidelines for the park's eventual reopening — which includes regularly wiping down railings and surfaces, markers spaced six feet apart to show guests where to stand, among others.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.