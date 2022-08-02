Man arrested after breaking into Calgary Municipal Building and setting fires

CALGARY — Police say they have arrested a man after someone broke into the Calgary Municipal Building and started setting fires inside.

Calgary police say they were called to the building early this morning for reports of a man brandishing a weapon and setting fires.

They say it is believed the man got in by smashing the glass at the front of the building.

Police say that after multiple attempts to subdue the man, he was eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital for an assessment.

The Calgary Municipal Building remains closed as city staff assesses the damage.

Police did not say whether the man is facing any charges.

No one was injured during the break-in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press