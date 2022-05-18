Man arrested after Billy Sharp assaulted during Nottingham Forest pitch invasion in Championship play-offs

(PA)

A man has been arrested following an assault on Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp in the aftermath of Nottingham Forest’s Championship play-off win over the Blades on Tuesday night.

A pitch invasion followed Forest’s penalty shootout victory and TV footage, broadcast on Sky Sports, showed a man charging Sharp as he watched the celebrations from the sidelines.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, confirmed that a man had been taken into custody as the incident was widely condemned.

He stated: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation.”

The man can be seen making a beeline for Sharp during the pitch invasion (Sky)

Sharp is then sent to the ground in a heavy collision (SKY)

The Sheffield United player required stitches after the blow (Sky)

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom confirmed Sharp was “bleeding” and “angry” after requiring stitches from the incident. The 36-year-old had not featured in the match due to injury.

“We've seen one of our players attacked,” said Heckingbottom. “He's shook up, bleeding, angry.

“Bill was minding his own business off the pitch, trying to get our players away. He was blindsided, it was cowardly. He was knocked to the ground [and required] stitches, he was shook up.”

Sharp congratulated both teams on what was a highly-entertaining play-off tie which was “ruined by one mindless idiot”.

He tweeted: “One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football. Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final. As an ex-Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans. Thanks for all the messages and support after the incident.”

Billy Sharp (PA)

Forest have apologised to Sharp, who played on loan at the City Ground in 2012/13, and vowed to ban the person responsible for life.

A club statement read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight's match at The City Ground.

“The club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest. The club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club.”