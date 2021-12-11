Man arrested after an attempted robbery led to a police-involved shooting in Homestead

Police arrested a man after a robbery attempt led to a chase and shooting on Friday.

Homestead police arrested 44-year-old Arturo Morales on Saturday, as first reported by Channel 7 WSVN. Police charged Morales with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving while license suspended and petty theft.

Morales is accused of attempting to rob a Walgreens and then leading police on a chase to a nearby Lorenzo Ford dealership at 30725 South Federal Highway that ended with a police-involved shooting on Friday. Since Homestead Police used their weapons, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the chase and shooting.

Homestead Police Capt. Fernando Morales could not be immediately reached for comment.