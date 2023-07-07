Man arrested after he allegedly fired a gun inside a UK parking garage

A man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly fired a gun inside a University of Kentucky parking garage, according to the university.

UK police received a report that a man was outside UK Chandler Hospital with a gun shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday. The university said the man went into the parking garage on Transcript Avenue and fired three shots at the walls and ceiling of the garage.

The man was detained by UK and Lexington police, according to the university. Charges were pending.

No one was injured in the shooting, the university said. The man was evaluated at the hospital.

The UK Police Department issued a warning for people to avoid the area when the shots were reported, but cleared the area and said it was safe about 30 minutes later.