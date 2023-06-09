Man arrested after allegedly entering alligator enclosure and posting it on TikTok

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after being filmed entering Florida's Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Theme Park alligator enclosure on June 1.

Videos on TikTok appear to show the man, Jacob Pursifull, climbing a wall to enter the theme park along with two other people. Pursifull then traveled through the park and climbed two more fences to enter the alligator exhibit. The people with him recorded his actions.

The videos show a crowd gathering around the exhibit as Pursifull talks about the size of the alligators. Multiple people can be heard asking Pursifull to leave the exhibit, which he responds to by calling them "Karens". Pursifull then appears to exit the exhibit and sprint through the park, escaping by climbing over a wall.

Tampa police released a statement Tuesday stating that the uploaded videos of Pursifull aided in the search for the man.

"Following investigative leads based on the linked social media posts, investigators were able to positively identify and locate Pursifull," the statement said, adding that the man was apprehended and arrested Monday evening.

Pursifull was placed into Orient Road Jail and is currently facing charges of burglary, theft of services, and trespassing.

