Man arrested in alleged assault on a police officer in Fresno County. How he was located

A Fresno County man was arrested Saturday after being sought in an alleged assault on a police officer 10 days earlier.

Daniel Osuna Leon, 39, of Orange Cove was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of assault on a police officer, evading police and grand theft.

The incident took place just before 2 a.m. Jan. 10, when Fowler Police responded to a report of a man stealing a catalytic converter off a vehicle at an apartment complex.

Leon, later identified as the suspect, is accused of fleeing the scene and ramming his car into a Fowler Police patrol vehicle as the officer was getting out, resulting in what was described as a serious leg injury.

The officer is recovering, but remains off-duty.

Authorities issued an alert for Leon to surrounding law enforcement agencies. Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium detectives had developed information on a possible location when Leon was arrested Saturday.

Detectives said they uncovered more evidence showing Leon may be involved in other criminal activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s dispatch center at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. People can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.