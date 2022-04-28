Man arrested for ‘abduction’ after woman ‘heard screaming’ from van in south London beauty spot

Stock image of police tape (PA Wire)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction after bystanders reported hearing a woman screaming from a van at a south London beauty spot.

Police were called to One Tree Hill nature reserve in Honor Oak at 2pm on Wednesday after members of the public reported fears about a woman in a van which sped off from the scene.

Officers tracked a man down to Downham Way just before 4pm and the van was also found.

A man in his mid-30s has been arrested on suspicion of abduction and currently remains in police custody.

He was also arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon, possessions of class A and B drugs, possession of an imitation firearm and possession of offensive weapons.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “No female victim has been located at this time, enquiries continue to ensure they are safe.”

Police said they are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the broad-daylight incident.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact officers via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD3747/27APR.