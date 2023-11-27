Man Arrested After 3 Palestinian College Students Shot in Vermont

The three men were visiting one of the victim’s relatives for the Thanksgiving holiday when a gunman confronted them “without speaking” and opened fire, police said

HANDOUT/Institute for Middle East Unders/AFP via Getty Images From left: Tahseen Ahmed, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Hisham Awartani

Authorities in Vermont have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of three Palestinian college students.

Jason J. Eaton, 48, was arrested Sunday after members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who were canvassing the Burlington area knocked on his front door, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said at a press conference Monday.

When Eaton opened the door, Murad claimed he told an ATF agent "I've been waiting for you." The chief added that Eaton asked for a lawyer and admitted he had one gun inside the home. After obtaining a warrant, authorities searched Eaton's residence and reportedly found a legally acquired gun they allege is connected to the bullet casings recovered at the shooting scene.

“Evidence collected during that search warrant, and additional evidence developed during the course of this investigation, gave investigators and prosecutors probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting,” police said, according to ABC News.

Chittenden County State Attorney Sarah George said at the press conference that Eaton has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, saying "there was no question this was a hateful act."

He has pleaded not guilty, according to Vermont Public, and is being held without bail. It's unclear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Two of the three men, who are all age 20, were wearing black and white Palestinian scarves known as keffiyehs, when a gunman confronted them “without speaking” and fired at least four shots at the group before fleeing on foot, Burlington police said in a press release.

Police confirmed at the Monday press conference that the victims were speaking a mixture of English and Arabic at the time of the attack.

The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee has identified the three victims as Hisham Awartani of Brown University in Rhode Island; Kinnan Abdalhamid of Haverford College in Pennsylvania; and Tahseen Ahmed of Trinity University in Connecticut.

Police said two victims were “struck in their torsos and one in the lower extremities.” On Monday, family members shared at the press conference that Abdalhamid and Ahmed were recovering while Awartani faces a long road to recovery after suffering a spinal injury.

“All three victims are of Palestinian descent,” police said. “Two are US citizens and one is a legal resident." According to police, the men were visiting one of the victim’s relatives at a home in Burlington for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Burlington Police Department via AP Jason J. Eaton

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and other authorities are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

“The Burlington Police Department, the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other members of the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force are investigating the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent on Saturday night in Burlington,” Nikolas P. Kerest, United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, said in a statement.

“The United States Attorney’s Office and the Civil Rights Division will assess the evidence generated to determine whether a federal crime may have been committed,” he added.

The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee said in a statement they “have reason to believe this shooting occurred because the victims are Arab."

The Ramallah Friends School, a private school in the West Bank, said in a Facebook post that the three men are graduates and detailed their wounds, writing “Hisham has been shot in the back, Tahseen in the chest, and Kinnan with minor injuries.”

NBC News/Youtube Burlington police.

“We stand united in hope and support for their well-being during this challenging time,” the school said. “Please hold our graduates and their families in the light.”

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday, “It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT.”

“Hate has no place here, or anywhere,” he added. “I look forward to a full investigation. My thoughts are with them and their families.”

In a post shared by the Institute for Middle East Understanding on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday, the victims' families made a joint statement, also claiming the incident was a hate crime.

“As parents, we are devastated by the horrific news that our children were targeted and shot in Burlington, VT. At this time, our primary concern is their full recovery and that they receive the critical medical support they need to survive.”

“We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children,” the families said, highlighting rising tensions throughout the U.S. and the Middle East since a war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas began on Oct. 7.

“We need to ensure that our children are protected, and this heinous crime is not repeated,” the families said. “No family should ever have to endure this pain and agony. Our children are dedicated students who deserve to be able to focus on their studies and building their futures.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights organization, previously offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting.



