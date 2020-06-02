Man apprehended after breaking into Miller Park and damaging the field

A man was apprehended at Miller Park on Tuesday. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A man was apprehended by law enforcement officials Tuesday morning after breaking into Miller Park and damaging the field, according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

The Milwaukee Brewers confirmed a 40-year-old man illegally gained entry into the park and caused “minor damage to the field.” The incident took place around 7 a.m. The team did not provide other details, citing an ongoing investigation.

A source told McCalvy there is “no indication whatsoever” the incident was related to protests in Milwaukee following the death of George Floyd.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether criminal charges are filed.

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio told reporters last week that he would prefer the team hold preseason workouts at Miller Park and not in its usual facilities in Arizona, according to the Associated Press.

Major League Baseball and the Players Association are still negotiating details regarding the start of the 2020 MLB season.

