Man appears in court accused of assaulting priest in cathedral

A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a priest praying in a cathedral.

The priest was attacked in St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral in York Place, Edinburgh, on Monday morning.

Police arrested and charged Jason Irvine, 31, in Cumbria in connection with the incident.

He has also been charged in connection with an assault at the city’s Princes Street Gardens East on Monday.

Irvine, whose address was given in court as being no fixed address, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday accused of two assaults.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court hearing.