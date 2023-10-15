Man to appear in court accused of making racist remarks at pro-Palestine march

Protesters gathered on Saturday for a March for Palestine in London (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

A man accused of making racist comments at a pro-Palestine march in London will appear in court next month.

The Metropolitan Police said a 67-year-old man has been charged with intentionally causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress after being arrested on Saturday.

He is alleged to have made racist remarks towards people gathered in Whitehall and a police officer.

The force said on X, formerly Twitter: “The man was arrested after shouting racial abuse at those gathered in Whitehall and making similar racist comments to an officer who spoke with him.

“The man was in possession of a UK flag. This was in no way the reason for his arrest and forms no part of the charges against him.”

The suspect has been bailed until he appears at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 2.

Meanwhile, detectives investigating a public order offence are appealing for help identifying two women who were at the demonstration.

Both women are black and one was wearing a red top with a white neckline, a light blue face mask, blue and black trousers and was carrying a purple bag.

The other woman was wearing a red top and appears to have had an image of a paraglider stuck to her back.

Anyone who knows who the women are is urged to contact the force on 101 or MetCC, with ref 3077/15oct.

Scotland Yard said on Saturday that 15 people had been arrested for alleged offences at the protest, including assaults on emergency workers and setting of fireworks in a public place.