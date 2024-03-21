Man Allegedly Tried to Kidnap Boy, 3, Through Motel Window. The Child's Pregnant Babysitter Saved Him

The suspect faces multiple charges after police allege he tried to take the child from a motel room

UpNorthLive/Youtube Kendall Irland

The suspect allegedly tried to lure the boy out with the promise of taking him to his father, the babysitter claims

The nine-months-pregnant babysitter "jumped" to the child's rescue, she told local outlets

Police allege the man then tried to enter the room through the front door but was stopped

A Michigan man is in custody after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 3-year-old boy from a motel room by promising the child that he would take him to his father, police say, according to reports.

The suspect was arrested on March 15 after he allegedly “opened the window of the room and attempted to pull the child out of the window” at the motel in Mancelona Township, Mich., the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Authorities did not name the suspect, but say he has been charged with attempted kidnapping-child enticement, home invasion, breaking and entering with intent and habitual offender, police said in their statement.

Kendall Irland, the child’s babysitter “was able to pull the child to safety,” per the statement.



Irland, a friend of the child’s mother, was almost nine months pregnant and watching over the victim among other children, she said in an interview with 9&10 News.

She recognized the suspect as a neighbor of the family's, she told the outlet, adding that the family has been staying at the motel for a period.

Initially, she did not have any concerns about the suspect speaking with the child – until she realized he was allegedly trying to lure him out with the promise to take the child to his dad, she said in the interview.

“[The suspect] was telling him, ‘Come here, I’ll come help you find your dad,’” she alleged. That’s when her alarm bells went off.

She rushed to rescue the child. “I’ve never moved that quick in my entire life,” she told 9&10 News.

"I jumped out of the bed, I screamed 'No sir!' as loud as I could," Irland said in a video shared by ABC 74.

She then "slammed the window, locked it shut," she told 9&10 News.

“I told my husband he needed to come inside because he was sitting in the truck right in front of the apartment," she told the outlet.

The suspect then attempted to enter the room from the front but Irland and her husband managed to keep him out, police alleged in their statement.

The suspect was made to wait at the scene until authorities arrived, police claimed.

The child’s father arrived at the location shortly before police did and has expressed his gratitude.

“I’m thankful. I mean, she’s pregnant right now dealing with a rough pregnancy…It was probably difficult for her,” he said, according to 9&10 News. “But I’m glad that her and my niece and her husband are safe and that…my kids are OK too.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect has entered pleas or retained an attorney.

