Man allegedly tricked woman into believing she was training as a DEA agent for a year

A man in Oregon was charged after allegedly impersonating a federal agent and tricking a woman into believing she was training as a Drug Enforcement Administration agent for approximately a year.

According to court records filed last week in U.S. District Court in Oregon, police in Portland informed the DEA Portland District Office that they saw two people allegedly impersonating the administration’s special agents.

The duo, Robert Edward Golden and a woman not named in court documents, was seen standing by a vehicle with police lights on its license plate and inside the car, according to a Portland police sergeant. Officials also allegedly saw a tactical vest labeled “DEA Police” in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the filing.

When authorities approached the individuals earlier this month, Golden allegedly had a replica of a firearm that contained live ammunition. He told officials that they were “feds” and admitted to having additional equipment in his vehicle and apartment.

Officials found holsters, a tactical vest with a white DEA patch, handcuffs, badges and other gear, according to the filing.

Golden and the unidentified woman were detained, and Golden told officials he had the fake guns and the cache of equipment because they were “into" cosplay. Cosplay stands for “costume play,” and it often involves people dressing up as characters from books, TV, video games or films.

Golden said he “felt the fake DEA items provided them protection and that he used the red and blue interior lights in his vehicle to get through traffic faster. Golden said he also previously acted as an officer to break up a fight by shouting ‘Police!’” the filing said.

The woman told authorities that she was attending school for criminal justice and had been a DEA agent in training for approximately a year. She said Golden issued her a DEA badge and credentials.

Nation: Police officer delivers DoorDash order after the driver was arrested in viral TikTok

Story continues

Law enforcement: Police could no longer stop drivers for minor violations in Oregon under proposed legislation

She also told officials that Golden told her about Agent Anderson, Agent Luis, Agent Garcia and Ms. Bennett from the DEA, and the two went on “ride-a-longs.” DEA Special Agent Morgan T. Barr in the court documents said there are no special agents with those last names in the DEA Portland District Office, and the office does not provide “ride-a-longs.”

Golden allegedly told officials he took the woman to speak with homeless individuals to develop “confidential informants” in case “he was no longer around to take care of her.”

“I believe Golden has tricked [the woman] into believing he is in fact a DEA agent and she is in fact in training to be a DEA agent,” Barr said in the filing.

Golden was charged with impersonating a federal agent. It was not immediately clear whether the woman is facing charges.

Golden’s attorney declined to comment to USA TODAY. If convicted, Golden faces a fine and up to three years in prison, the Washington Post reported.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oregon man tricks woman who believed she was training to be DEA agent