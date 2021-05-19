Man allegedly threatened women with gun in downtown Kansas City parking garages

A 48-year-old man has been charged with numerous crimes, including assault, for threatening women with a gun this month at parking garages in downtown Kansas City, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Alf Cheffen, of Kansas City, was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies, including third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The first incident occurred on May 9, when a woman reported to police that an armed man stopped her as she was crossing through the parking garage at Barney Allis Plaza. She had been heading to get groceries at the time.

The man did not point the gun at her but held it by his stomach, she told officers. After she said she was calling police, the man slapped her in the face, knocking her to the ground, according to charging documents. The man then walked away.

Another woman reported to police that on the same day, she was followed through the parking garage next to Cosentino’s Market. Once in her car, a man knocked on her window with a handgun. She thought he was trying to rob her, but she was able to drive away.

The suspect in that case appeared to be the same from the Barney Allis Plaza case, detectives said.

Four days later, a woman told police she was on her way to a gym when she was stopped by an armed man in the parking garage at 1261 Main St. He allegedly told her: “Don’t worry I’m not going to rape you; I’m only going to jerk off.”

The woman was able to get away after a car approached.

Detectives said they were able to track Cheffen’s alleged movements through the city’s surveillance cameras. Investigators went to City Union Mission, whose staff recognized Cheffen and said he previously worked in security for the homeless shelter.

Police released a bulletin with a photograph of the suspect. Five tips identified the man as Cheffen, police said. One of the women identified him in a photo lineup, according to charging documents.

Detectives noted that Cheffen has a prior conviction of armed robbery in Kansas.

Cheffen was also charged with harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm. He did not yet have an attorney listed in court records who could be reached for comment.