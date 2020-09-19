Man allegedly shot himself in Delhi's Dilshad Garden

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): A man allegedly shot himself on Saturday in his car outside his Dilshad Garden residence here, the Delhi Police informed.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Taneja, aged 50 years, and a resident of Pocket A Dilshad Garden.

"Information was received at Seemapuri regarding gunshot self-injury by Manish Taneja in his Maruti Swift car, near his Flat, Pocket A, Dilshad Garden. The personnel of Seemapuri police station reached the spot and found that one man was lying on the driver seat of the vehicle," said the police in a statement.

The police further said that a country-made pistol was lying on his chest and there was a gunshot injury on the right side of his head.

"At present, he is undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot or from a personal search. The statements of relatives and neighbours have been recorded to this effect wherein no foul play has been suspected," the police added.

The car and the country-made pistol has been recovered from the spot and the body has been preserved for postmortem at GTB Hospital, the Delhi police said further.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

