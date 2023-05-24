A man with an AK-47 said he was going to the CIA, police say. First, he tried to enter a preschool.

A man was arrested after police said he was trespassing at a Virginia preschool. He allegedly said he was going to the CIA and had two guns in his vehicle, including an AK-47.

The Fairfax County Police Department shared Wednesday on Twitter that the man was trespassing at Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean, Virginia, located just miles away from Washington, D.C.

“Officers found the unarmed man who said he was making his way to the CIA,” the police department tweeted, identifying the man as 32-year-old Eric Sandow of Florida.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But officials said they searched the man’s vehicle and found two firearms, including an AK-47.

Yesterday, our officers took an AK-47 off the streets after a man was trespassing at the Dolly Madison Preschool in McLean. Officers found the unarmed man who said he was making his way to the CIA. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/l3Vdo12Ks8 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 24, 2023

What to know: Two aides to Rep. Connolly attacked with baseball bat in his Virginia office: What we know

Politics: Rep. Boebert on high birth control prices: 'It's cheaper to have a kid'

The man requested access to the building’s facilities to use the restroom, which school staff denied, according to a statement from the school. He did not enter the premises before police arrived.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Fairfax County Police Department and the CIA for additional information.

The incident comes after two staff members who work for Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after they were assaulted in the lawmaker’s district office in northern Virginia.

An individual, who officials identified as 49-year-old Xuan Kha Tran Pham, entered the office with a baseball bat before “committing an act of violence” against the two staff members, Connolly said in a statement after the attack earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man with AK-47 arrested at preschool, said he was going to CIA: Police