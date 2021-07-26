‘That’s my MAN’: Adam Peaty’s girlfriend leads celebrations as swimmer lands Team GB’s first Tokyo Olympics gold

A jubilant Adam Peaty punches the water in delight after winning gold in the men's 100m breaststroke (Jeremy Selwyn)

The girlfriend of swimming legend Adam Peaty led a bleary-eyed nation in celebration early on Monday as he entered the history books at Tokyo 2020 – and then swore twice on live TV.

Artist Eiri Munro watched Peaty become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title from their home in Loughborough just after 3am, enthusiastically tweeting: “That’s my MAN”.

Seconds later, she posted “Congratulationsbabe” on Instagram along with a snap of Peaty on the large screen in their lounge festooned with Union flag bunting.

Ms Munro, 23, was also seen cradling their 10-month old son George-Anderson, whose birth Peaty credits with spurring him on to achieve greatness.

Double Olympic champion Peaty, 26, could then be forgiven for dropping two f-bombs on the BBC after victory in the 100 metres breaststroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Peaty – who thanked his parents, Ms Munro and the nation for their support – said: “It takes an athlete to be the best person on the day and who f****** wants it more... I’m just so f****** relieved!”

Interviewer Sharron Davies, the ex-Olympic swimmer, quickly apologised on Peaty’s behalf, as he replied: “Sorry about the swearing, I’m very emotional.”

Millions back home had set alarm clocks to wake up to watch Peaty, including his mother Caroline and father Mark Peaty.

Mrs Peaty tweeted her joy: “So glad that’s over, blood pressure must be through the roof,” she said. “Our house was so quiet, we couldn’t breathe.

“We are beyond proud @adam_peaty. Love u loads.”

Two-time swimming champion Rebecca Adlington reacted: “Wow. Just wow.”

Davies said later: “My heart was beating so fast before the race and tears flowing during an emotional interview. We’re so lucky to have this great champion.”

While Peaty was unable to break his own world record of 56.88 seconds, he stormed to Team GB’s first gold of Tokyo 2020 in a time of 57.37secs – the fifth fastest in history.

Already the fastest man to ever compete in breaststroke, dominant Peaty has eight world titles, 16 European titles, the 16 fastest times in history and has broken the world record on five occasions.

His victory means Team GB maintains a 125-year record as the only country to win at least one gold medal at every summer Olympic Games since Athens 1896.

However, when it came to Peaty receiving his medal, due to measures introduced to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Olympian had to put it around his own neck on the podium.

Peaty waves a Union flag after receiving his medal (AFP via Getty Images)

Peaty did lower his face mask and smile for cameras.

There was no hugging allowed of Dutch rival and silver medallist Arno Kamminga, the only swimmer other than Peaty to breach the 58-second barrier, or Italian Nicolo Martinenghi who collected bronze.

Peaty’s team-mate James Wilby, 27, from Glasgow, was fifth in a time of 58.96.

He said: “I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed. It was my best race that I’ve done here so far so I’ll take that for what it is.”

On Peaty, he added: “It’s good fun racing together.

“I’m not on the podium this time but hopefully that’s something we can continue doing.”

Not only is Peaty’s personal best over this distance almost one second better than anyone else in the sport, he continues a proud record of being undefeated in seven years in major competitions.

“I haven’t felt this good since 2016, it just means the world to me,” he said.

OLYMPIC CHAMPION!



For my country, my son and my family.



For those who stayed up through the night to watch me.



For all those people who need a bit of light. You can get through this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LMauenRaFP — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) July 26, 2021

“I thought I had the best preparation but morning finals changed everything and threw that out of window.

“I felt the pressure but I needed to put myself on edge.

“You can do whatever you want in your own pool but when it comes to being out here it’s not about a time.

“I was racing myself. It wasn’t about the time but the race.”

He added: “I wanted it more. I know they are trying to get me but that’s where the training comes in.

“It’s like the four-minute mile – once one person does it, others do.

“Thanks to the nation for being behind me for five years and my family and my beautiful boy.”

Peaty tweeted of his win: “For my country, my son and my family.

“For those who stayed up through the night to watch me.

“For all those people who need a bit of light. You can get through this.”

