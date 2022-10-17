Man accused of trespassing, battery near Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills home

Kim Kardashian photographed in 2019. Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of trespassing outside her Hidden Hills home Saturday. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man outside Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home Saturday morning on suspicion of battery and trespassing.

The suspect, who is in his early 20s, had been detained by private security guards when deputies arrived at 10:51 a.m., Deputy Tracy Koerner said.

The suspect was not on Kardashian’s property and had no interaction with the reality TV star and mega-influencer, or any members of her family, Koerner said.

Security guards told the Sheriff’s Department that the man had walked into a secure residential area of the gated Hidden Hills neighborhood. When the guards tried to detain him, a brief fight broke out. No injuries were reported.

Kroener said deputies contacted the suspect several times in the past, and he is known to have a fascination with Kardashian.

Earlier this month, Kardashian agreed to pay $1.26 million in penalties to the Securities and Exchange Commission after plugging a cryptocurrency on social media without disclosing what she was compensated for promoting it. She also vowed not to advertise any form of cryptocurrency for the next three years.

In August, she was also named as one of the more than 2,000 customers who were issued “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, indicating that they had surpassed 150% of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency at the end of last year.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.