Man accused of tossing beer at playoff game pleads guilty

TORONTO (AP) -- The man suspected of throwing a beer can at a Baltimore outfielder during a playoff game in Toronto last October has pleaded guilty to mischief.

In an agreed statement of facts presented in court on Tuesday, Ken Pagan admitted tossing a can of beer on the field as Orioles player Hyun Soo Kim was about to catch a fly ball during seventh inning of the playoff game on Oct. 4.

The can just missed him. The statement gave no indication as to why Pagan threw the can.

Pagan pleaded guilty to mischief and is to return to court on June 28.

The incident triggered a social media frenzy as many scanned photographs and video footage from the game to figure out where the can had come from.