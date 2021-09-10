Man accused of stealing car fatally shot himself near Fort Worth highway, police say

A man suspected of stealing a car killed himself near a Fort Worth highway after officers confronted him, Fort Worth police said Friday.

The name of the man had not been released by authorities as of Friday.

No police officers or residents were injured in the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to a call and attempted to find a man who had reportedly stolen a vehicle and was seen about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1900 Southeast Loop 820 near Interstate 20 and the ramp for Campus Drive.

Officers saw the man walking eastbound on a highway and began voicing commands at him, police said.

The suspect saw the officers, and then he brandished a handgun and shot himself, Fort Worth police said Friday.