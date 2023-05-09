Man accused of stabbing Brixton woman to death armed with mirror shard when arrested, court hears

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey - PA

A Somalian man accused of fatally stabbing a Christian charity worker in the neck was allegedly found with a shard of mirror when he was arrested, a court has heard.

Mohamed Nur, 33, allegedly set upon Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey, 31, from behind with a sharp weapon in Brixton, in the south of the capital, on the afternoon of May 1.

On Tuesday, Nur appeared at the Old Bailey charged with her murder, injuring two other women and a man two days before, and having offensive weapons.

Members of Dogbey’s family appeared tearful as they watched the preliminary hearing.

Nur is suspected of being armed with a pair of scissors on the day he allegedly murdered Dogbey.

The court heard that the following day, when the suspect was arrested after a police manhunt, he was stopped on Brixton High Street allegedly in possession of a weapon fashioned from a piece of broken mirror.

Cause of death sharp force trauma to the neck

Prosecutor Julian Evans KC told the court on Tuesday: “There is no suggestion she and the defendant were known to one another.”

Dogbey had been walking alone on Stockwell Park Walk, a residential street in Brixton, after travelling into central London to do some shopping on May 1.

She was attacked from behind and died at the scene. A post-mortem examination identified the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

It is understood she had been on her way to a birthday celebration at the flat where she lived with her mother, father, brother and sister, and was just 300 yards from home when she was killed.

It is also believed she had been on the phone to her grandmother when she was attacked.

Suspect accused of three other attacks

Two days before, on April 29 at about 11.30pm, Nur allegedly attacked three members of the public in quick succession in separate incidents in Brixton, namely on Town Hall Parade, Brixton Road and Acre Lane.

A hand-made weapon with two blades with a piece of blue fabric tied around the middle was found discarded in a bush close to a nearby underpass.

Story continues

Nur is charged with Dogbey’s murder, three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on April 29 and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon relating to a bladed article made from scissors on May 1 and glass on May 2.

Nur, who was living in a hostel in Vauxhall, south London, spoke only to confirm his identity in the dock of the Old Bailey on Tuesday, wearing a khaki T-shirt.

He was remanded into custody and Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a plea hearing for July 25 and a provisional three-week trial at the Old Bailey from April 29 2024.

Dogbey, a devout Christian who had founded a sickle cell disease charity called the Odette Foundation, was remembered by her family in a tribute last week as “a smart, dedicated and loving girl who always helped anyone”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.