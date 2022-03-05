Man accused of sexually assaulting woman with dementia at O.C. nursing home

Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer, shown at a reelection campaign event in January, said he had opened an investigation into how a man convicted of domestic violence was allowed to live in a nursing facility with people suffering from dementia. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Prosecutors on Friday charged a man with sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman who was suffering from dementia at a nursing home in Seal Beach.

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, screams drew staff at the skilled-care nursing facility to the woman's room. After pushing through the door, which had been barricaded with a wheelchair, nurses found Louie Alonso Alberto, 52, on top of the woman in her bed, prosecutors said.

Alberto, who also lived in the nursing home, had also been found in her room the previous day, according to prosecutors.

Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said he had opened an investigation into how Alberto, who was previously convicted of causing corporal injury to a spouse and imprisoned, was allowed to live in a nursing facility with people suffering from dementia.

“A health and rehabilitation facility should be a place where people go to rest and recover," said Seal Beach Police Chief Philip L. Gonshak, whose officers arrested Alberto. "They certainly should never have to worry about being victimized while they’re healing."

Alberto is charged with one count of sodomizing an incompetent person and two counts of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense, prosecutors said. He has yet to enter a plea and remains jailed on $1-million bail.

It was not clear late Friday whether Alberto had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.