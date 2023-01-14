Man accused of rear-ending an RPD squad car charged with impaired driving and 3 felonies

The driver of a car that rear-ended a stopped Raleigh Police Department patrol car about 11 p.m. Friday was arrested Saturday and charged with three felonies, two misdemeanors and two traffic offenses, including driving while impaired, the RPD said Saturday.

The police officer who was standing outside the patrol car — he was responding to a disabled-vehicle call on Hammond Road near Rush Street — jumped out of the way of the collision, but sustained minor injuries. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Police arrested Reginald Rogene Morgan, 55, who they say drove into the police car. They charged him with felony Serious Injury by Vehicle, Felony Hit and Run, Felony Possession of Cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, careless and reckless driving, and driving while impaired.