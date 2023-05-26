Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl in sea on summer day at Bournemouth beach

A 19-year-old man has been charged by police with the alleged rape of a schoolgirl in the sea on a busy summer day at a popular beach resort.

Dorset Police received a report that a 15-year-old had been attacked in the water near to the Oceanarium in Bournemouth at 4pm on Sunday 18 July, 2021.

Gabriel Marinoaica, of Darlastan, Walsall, has been ordered to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on 16 June to face a charge of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

A force spokesman said: "A man is due to appear in court in connection with the reported rape of a teenage girl at Bournemouth beach.

"Detectives from Dorset Police's major crime investigation team (MCIT) have been carrying out detailed inquiries into the report that a 15-year-old girl was raped in the sea near to the Oceanarium at around 4pm on Sunday,18 July, 2021.

"As part of the investigation, a 19-year-old man from the Walsall area in the West Midlands was arrested in connection with the incident.

"He has now been issued with a postal requisition to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday 16 June 2023 for an offence of rape and four counts of sexual assault."

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins of MCIT said: "Dorset Police takes all reports of rape and sexual offences extremely seriously and we ensure victims are fully supported throughout the investigation.

"In this case, extensive and lengthy inquiries, followed by a detailed submission to the Crown Prosecution Service, have led to them authorising charges in this case."

He added: "We have kept the victim and their family closely informed throughout and will continue this support through the court processes.

"This matter is now the subject of court proceedings, and it would therefore be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.

"It is vital that the judicial process is allowed to follow its course and I would like to remind the public that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings."