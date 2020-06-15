Man accused of inciting violence amongst PMD users over Telegram

Photo from Getty Images

SINGAPORE — A man accused of using the Telegram messaging app to incite violence amongst personal mobility device users at Punggol Park was charged in court on Monday (15 June).

Benny Mok Swee Tian, 35, was charged with one count of inciting violence through two Telegram group chats.

In one group chat, FP North Hub Shift Swaps, Mok allegedly posted, “Tml night PMD riot, all meet at puggol park for hg/sk ppl at 9pm.” In another, Foodpanda North Classic Fleet, he allegedly said, “Ya. Bring parang. See ppl just bang and slice ppl. Swee bo?”.

He is said to have committed the acts at the loading and unloading bay of Hougang Mall on 30 December last year at about 3.09pm.

As part of his conditions for bail, the prosecution applied for Mok to be denied access to all social media platforms. However, his lawyer James Ow Yong, said that his client, an online marketing agent, depends on social media for his livelihood and is active on Facebook for that purpose.

The lawyer applied for Mok to be restricted only from using Telegram.

District Judge Terence Tay then gave an order for Mok to be restricted from using Telegram unless it is to access company-hosted social media groups for work purposes.

Mok will return to court on 13 July.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said earlier that it received a report on 30 December last year stating that Mok had allegedly posted a comment in a Telegram group chat to rally other PMD users to gather at Punggol Park and hurt anyone they see.

His identity was established and Mok was arrested the next day.

With effect from 5 November last year, e-scooters were banned from being used along pedestrian footpaths following an increase in accidents involving the devices and pedestrians.

If convicted of inciting violence, Mok may be jailed up to five years, or fined, or both.

