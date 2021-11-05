Man accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess expected to enter pleas next month

An alleged terrorist accused of fatally stabbing Sir David Amess will enter pleas in December.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is charged with murdering the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15.

He is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 this year.

According to a draft indictment, Ali engaged in reconnaissance of locations of targets to attack including addresses associated with MPs and Houses of Parliament.

Sir David Amess (UK Parliament/PA)

He also allegedly made in internet research relating to targets to attack.

On Friday, Ali, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing by videolink from Belmarsh prison.

Wearing a pale blue jumper, Ali spoke only to confirm his name.

The judge Mr Justice Sweeney set a preparatory and plea hearing for December 21.

A provisional trial date has already been identified for March 7 next year.

Following the brief hearing, the defendant was remanded into custody.

Ali is accused of travelling by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbing Sir David.

The veteran MP was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10pm.