Man accused of murdering California lobbyist parents arraigned in Placer County

Dennis Lynch appeared Wednesday in Placer Superior Court for the first time since the bodies of his adoptive mother and her longtime partner were discovered inside the family’s Loomis home in March.

The 19-year-old Lynch was arraigned on two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of Kathy Lynch, 67, and 80-year-old Gerald Uphart — both of whom were brutally stabbed to death, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Lynch, appearing from the jail via video conference, entered not guilty pleas before Judge Colleen Nichols and denied the special allegations of using deadly and dangerous weapons in the slayings.

The charges also include special allegations the slayings were committed while Lynch was out on bail or personal recognizance because he was facing felony charges involving allegations that he had stolen a Toyota forklift last November and a dirt bike in a separate incident in January.

Lynch also was facing a misdemeanor count of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance, as well as a special allegation that he committed the dirt bike theft while on bail or his own recognizance from the November forklift incident

Placer deputies wounded the younger Lynch after authorities say he drew what turned to be a replica handgun and pointed it at them. But Lynch was well enough Wednesday to appear before Placer Superior Court Judge Colleen Nichols and a clutch of cameras for the morning arraignment.

Sacramento’s lobbying community mourned the shocking deaths of the couple who advocated on behalf of the bail bonds industry, hunting and gun rights and were familiar faces at the state Capitol.

Lynch is scheduled to return to court May 26.