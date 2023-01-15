A man accused of killing his wife and 5 kids in a murder-suicide was described in his obituary as cherishing his children as a 'miracle'

A makeshift memorial as a police crime scene trailer sits outside the Haight's home in Enoch, Utah, on January 5, 2023. George Frey/Getty Images

Officials in Utah said Michael Haight killed his wife, Tausha, and their kids in a murder-suicide.

His obituary said he "lived a life of service" and "enjoyed making memories with the family."

Tausha Haight's obituary said she "constantly sacrificed everything for her children."

An obituary for a man from Utah who police have accused of killing his entire family in a murder-suicide said he "made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children" and that they were a "cherished miracle" to him and his wife.

Authorities in Enoch, Utah, said they believe 42-year-old Michael Haight killed his wife, Tausha Haight, 40, their five children, and his mother-in-law, Gail Earl, 78, who was staying with the family at the time. All eight were found dead with gunshot wounds at their home in southern Utah on January 4. The children, including three girls and two boys, ranged in age from 4 to 17 years old.

Enoch Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut said police were still investigating the motive behind the killings, but that they were aware that court records showed Tausha Haight filed for divorce on December 21.

Mass killings committed by family members are twice as common as those involving strangers, USA Today reported. In 2022, 17 family mass killings occurred in the US, according to a database compiled by the outlet, which defined a mass killing as four or more victims, excluding the attacker.

An obituary for Michael Haight, published this week in local newspaper The Spectrum, did not mention the killings.

The obituary described his life as any obituary might, saying he "excelled at everything he did" and that he went on a mission to Brazil for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Those killed were also Latter-Day Saints, commonly referred to outside the church as Mormons.

The obituary said he married Tausha in 2003 and together they "welcomed 5 children into their family," all of whom are named. It said he "enjoyed making memories with the family" and that he "lived a life of service," including coaching his kids' teams and going to their school concerts.

The obituary, which said his funeral would be held privately, was met with some criticism, including from Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action and one of the most prominent US activists against gun violence. Watts shared a link to the obituary on Twitter, along with a quote from it.

"And if that's not gross enough, the wife's family put out a statement supporting … guns," she said, referring to a statement made by Tausha Haight's family in which they cautioned anyone against using the killings to push a political agenda.

Tausha Haight's sister-in-law, Jennie Earl, told The Associated Press that Michael Haight had removed all guns from the home prior to the alleged killings. Earl said the lack of access to guns left Tausha Haight, her mother, and her children more "vulnerable."

"Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life," the Earl family said in the statement. "This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible."

A lone person stands in front of six of the seven caskets for the Haight family on January 13, 2023 in La Verkin, Utah. George Frey/Getty Images

Watts, who did not respond to Insider's request for comment, also said that none of the comments on the obituary that was published by the mortuary — which has since been made private — mentioned Tausha Haight or her kids: "None of the obituary comments mention the victims."

An obituary for Tausha Haight was also published and included a dedicated section for each of her five children. A GoFundMe was started to raise money for funeral expenses and a memorial fund.

"Her greatest desire in life was to be a mother and raise children that exemplified Christ's attributes," the obituary said. "She was an incredible mother who constantly sacrificed everything for her children. They were truly the most precious possessions she had."

